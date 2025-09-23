2 men fatally shot in separate North Philadelphia shootings, police say

Two men were shot and killed in separate shootings in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning within an hour of each other, police said.

The first shooting happened on the 2800 block of North Van Pelt Street at around 10:15 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a man who was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 10:40 a.m., according to police.

The second shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on the 3800 block of North Franklin Street in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood. Police said a man was shot in the head by a person they knew.

The man was taken to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at around 11:15 a.m., police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting, and the motives remain unclear.