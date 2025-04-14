Watch CBS News
North Philadelphia shooting near Temple University leaves man dead, 2 others injured, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
/ CBS Philadelphia

A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a man dead and two others injured on Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 18th Street, which is near Temple University. The university's notification system, TU Alert, asked people to avoid the area on social media

Police said one of the men shot was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m.. The two other men were also taken to Temple Hospital, but their conditions aren't known at this time. 

 A motive for the shooting is unclear. So far, no arrests have been made, police said. 

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

