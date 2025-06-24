Teenage girl shot at SEPTA subway station in North Philadelphia; suspect wanted, police say

Teenage girl shot at SEPTA subway station in North Philadelphia, police say

A suspect is wanted in a shooting that left a teenage girl injured at a SEPTA subway station on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened on the subway platform of Cecil B. Moore Station on the 1700 block of North Broad Street at around 1 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 17-year-old girl was shot in the right leg. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is currently being treated. Police didn't provide a condition for the 17-year-old. Investigators at the scene found three spent shell casings from a 9mm, according to police.

Police said the suspect is roughly 5-foot-5 with a medium build and short dreadlocks. He was wearing black shorts, a white tank top and carrying a black Under Armour backpack, according to police.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.