Port Richmond residents call for violence to end after shooting, carjacking of pizza delivery driver

Neighbors in Port Richmond on edge following carjacking, shooting of pizza delivery driver

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A carjacking led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Sunday and left a pizza delivery driver badly hurt.

Now, some neighbors in Port Richmond are calling for this type of violence to end.

For Phyllis, when she first placed a delivery order for pizza Sunday night, she never thought it would lead to gunshots right outside her door.

"It happened in a flash, in an instant," she said. "It was a boom. That's it."

Police had Salmon Street in Port Richmond blocked off on Sunday night after they said a 64-year-old pizza delivery man was walking back from his car when he was shot three times.

"I mean there's a guy trying to make some extra money on the weekend and this happens," Phyllis said.

Early on Monday afternoon, evidence markings throughout the area could still be seen near Jim Thompson's home.

"I saw the body and I went to get my phone. I called 911 and called that in and they had the police and ambulance on the way," Thompson said.

And because of the recent violence, neighbors like Thompson are planning to install surveillance cameras.

"People here, I know feel like they have to protect themselves to whatever measures that means to each individual," Thompson said.

And for Phyllis, who's been part of the neighborhood for 80 years, said these sort of incidents are becoming more common.

"People cannot be prisoners in the house day in and day out," she said. "It was bad enough in the pandemic and that's what this is, a pandemic of crime."

According to police, the delivery driver is in critical condition and they recovered a gun from the scene.