Pizza delivery driver shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section: police

Digital Brief: Nov. 4, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pizza delivery driver was shot multiple times on the job in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Salmon Street at around 6 p.m.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, was shot in the chest, torso and back, according to police. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and his condition isn't known at this time.

Authorities said the 65-year-old man was shot as he was walking back to his car.

Police said they recovered a firearm and three spent shell casings but no arrests were made.