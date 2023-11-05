Watch CBS News
Local News

Pizza delivery driver shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 4, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 4, 2023 (AM) 03:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pizza delivery driver was shot multiple times on the job in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Sunday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Salmon Street at around 6 p.m.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, was shot in the chest, torso and back, according to police. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and his condition isn't known at this time. 

Authorities said the 65-year-old man was shot as he was walking back to his car. 

Police said they recovered a firearm and three spent shell casings but no arrests were made. 

First published on November 5, 2023 / 10:34 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.