Philadelphia police officer shoots man in Kensington, sources say

A Philadelphia police officer shot a man after a confrontation in Kensington on Saturday morning, sources say.

The incident unfolded in the area of Kensington Avenue, D Street and Somerset Street.

CBS News Philadelphia

Officers could be seen investigating at a corner store at the intersection. Kensington Avenue was blocked off with police tape and patrol vehicles while the investigation was underway.

We've reached out to police for more on the man's condition and if anyone else was injured.