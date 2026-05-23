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Philadelphia police officer shoots man in Kensington, sources say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Scott Jacobson

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A Philadelphia police officer shot a man after a confrontation in Kensington on Saturday morning, sources say.

The incident unfolded in the area of Kensington Avenue, D Street and Somerset Street.

philadelphia-shooting-kensington-d-street.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Officers could be seen investigating at a corner store at the intersection. Kensington Avenue was blocked off with police tape and patrol vehicles while the investigation was underway.

We've reached out to police for more on the man's condition and if anyone else was injured.

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