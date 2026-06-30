Man shoots three people after argument over fireworks, Philadelphia police say

Three people were rushed to a hospital after a shooting spurred by an argument over fireworks, Philadelphia police say.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the 1600 block of Newkirk Street, near Oxford Street, in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.

The victims include a 53-year-old man, who was shot in the chest and hospitalized in critical condition. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the back and was also hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the other victim is a 21-year-old woman who was shot in the knee and listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooter's car was struck by fireworks, and then he got a gun and shot the three people.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.