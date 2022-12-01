Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent.

Philadelphia City Council passed a bill Thursday that would force anyone between 14 and 17 years old to be home by 10 p.m. every night.

The curfew would be 9:30 p.m. for anyone 13 and younger.

There are a few exceptions, including if the teenager is with a parent or going to or from work.

It's unknown if Mayor Jim Kenney will sign the bill.