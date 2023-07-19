Philadelphia pizza shop ensures safety for delivery after attempted carjacking: "It's scary"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On his first day on the job, a pizza delivery driver turned the tables on two would-be carjackers and he shot one of them.

This shooting has delivery drivers from across the city shaken up. CBS News Philadelphia talked to one pizza shop owner who is working to make sure his drivers are safe.

"It's scary," Pete Thomas said.

Police say a 21-year-old man was delivering pizza when two armed men demanded money and attempted to take his car. It happened on Stenton Avenue in Chestnut Hill Tuesday night.

"It's hitting too close to home now, I haven't had anything like this for the last, I don't even remember it," Thomas said.

Thomas owns nearby Fiesta Pizza III on nearby Germantown Avenue. It's not the shop the delivery driver worked at but Thomas says many pizza shops maintain similar standards to keep drivers safe.

"We have a little map on our computer, our POS system that shows us where we go and where not to go," Thomas said.

Officers are now trying to determine if the would-be robbers ordered the pizza to lure the delivery driver. What we do know, police say, is once the driver parked, the suspects came outside wearing masks and put a gun to the driver's back, ordering him into the back seat.

"I can't believe it's happening like this," Thomas said.

But police say the delivery driver got out a gun and shot one suspect from behind. The other suspect ran. Police say the delivery driver was not physically hurt and has a license to carry.

"I guess that's gonna put a word out there to stop and hopefully that sends a message," Thomas said.

The suspect who was shot is being held at Einstein Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery.

The delivery driver who just started the job has already quit.