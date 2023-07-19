Attempted carjacking suspect shot by pizza delivery driver: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect is in critical condition after a delivery driver shot him during an attempted carjacking and robbery outside an apartment complex in Chestnut Hill, police say.

The incident happened on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man was delivering pizza when two armed men in masks forced him into the backseat of his vehicle, demanded money, and attempted to take his car.

"At one point the 21-year-old delivery man was able to get out of the vehicle and confronted one of the perpetrators who had a gun and the 21-year-old delivery man, we know, fired at least 2 shots," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Authorities say one of the suspects fled into Springfield Township, while the suspect who was shot ran 300 feet before being found by police. The suspect who was shot is being held as a prisoner at Einstein Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

The delivery driver told police that there was a shootout between him and the suspect who was shot. The delivery driver was not hit.

Police are interviewing the delivery driver's brother as a witness, who was on the phone with the victim during the entire incident.

Authorities believe the delivery driver has a valid license to carry.

The incident remains under investigation.