Customer shoots, kills Philadelphia auto body shop owner, police say

A customer fatally shot a 70-year-old owner of an auto body shop in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood Friday morning, police said.

The shooting happened on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 70-year-old was taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:46 a.m.

The customer was taken into custody, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.