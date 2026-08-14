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Crime

Customer shoots, kills Philadelphia auto body shop owner, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A customer fatally shot a 70-year-old owner of an auto body shop in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood Friday morning, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 70-year-old was taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:46 a.m.

The customer was taken into custody, police said. 

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

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