Police ID 2 men, 5 injured in fatal shooting in North Philadelphia

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified the two men killed and the five men injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The two men who died are identified are 31-year-old Roger Marquez and 38-year-old Leon Pierre.

Police said both men suffered gunshot wounds throughout their bodies and were pronounced dead after being taken to Temple University Hospital.

Officials said four men, a 34-year-old, a 30-year-old, a 33-year-old and a 19-year-old, are all listed under critical condition.

The 34-year-old and the 30-year-old were both taken to Temple Hospital -- one by police and one by a private car. Police said the 34-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his chin.

The 19-year-old was also taken to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck and leg. The 33-year-old was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

Another 33-year-old man was also taken to Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Officials said he's listed as stable.

Police responded to the 3200 block of North Fairhill Street around 8:31 p.m. for a shooting and said three guns were recovered.

There is an ongoing and active investigation with the Homicide Detective Division.

