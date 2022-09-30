Philadelphia School District expanding safety measures in wake of Roxborough HS shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia is taking student safety seriously, even adding initiatives involving the community, meant to create safe paths for students. CBS Philadelphia sat down exclusively with Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington to talk about the district's safety measures.

"I'm actually angry," Watlington said. "I'm very disappointed and frustrated."

A shaken school district is left to deal with the aftermath of a 14-year-old student's murder and three other students who were leaving a football scrimmage when they were ambushed at Roxborough High School.

"I think I would have concerns just like any other parent if I had a student in the school district," Watlington said.

Watlington is sympathetic, saddened and outraged at the violence that's filtered into a school zone.

"To have a high school kid or a middle school kid or any kind to be just hunted down like an animal walking from an athletic field to a school building is just unacceptable to lose their life that way," he said.

The City of Philadelphia is in the midst of a gun violence epidemic that's filtering into school zones.

Watlington just took on the role of superintendent this school year and is faced with balancing student safety in and around schools while trying to provide a more focused learning environment.

"I spent 100 days asking our parents and students and staff members and other people, what do we do well and what do we not do well and need to improve?" he said. "Safety is one of those areas that I heard loud and clear we have to do more work."

The school district is redoubling safety measures in light of the recent tragedy.

This school year, they've begun a safe passage program where community members help to patrol school zones in high crime areas.

"We have both law enforcement patrolling these areas and we also have individuals that are being paid to provide services as kids come through school and leave school," Watlington said. "We're working on increasing those numbers of hours that people are paid in some school communities based on need."

Nearly a dozen schools are under the safe passage initiative.

The school district is also looking to add safety measures surrounding after-school activities.

"We'll have an increased law enforcement presence around some of the scrimmages and other events around the district," Watlington said. "Again, it's going to take all of us working together because I don't think law enforcement can just be called on to solve all of these problems. Certainly, law enforcement has a role to play. I think community organizations, parents have a role to play."

After-school activities at Roxborough High School have resumed under a heavier police presence.

The school district will continue to provide more security at after-school events throughout the city.