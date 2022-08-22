Philadelphia School District discusses new safety plan for 2022-23 school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer vacation is nearing its end for students in the School District of Philadelphia. The return to classrooms comes as an uptick in gun violence and other safety concerns have parents worried ahead of the first day next Monday.

More than 1,100 students will start the 2022-23 school year at Masterman High School, and other Philadelphia schools, with a new safety plan in effect.

The school district says parents can expect to see more of a built-up presence in security efforts, whether that be through metal detectors in high schools, more security officers on school campuses, or expanded safety zones to help kids on their way to and from school.

The district is heavily focusing on out-of-school programs so kids can stay busy after school too and also looking into new technology to help some of the fears teachers are going through.

"We are looking at some current technology, not so much panic buttons, but there are apps you can put on your phone. We recently purchased an app that we are going to do some piling with to see if it is applicable to our staff and works effectively for us, but we are looking at that technology," Chief Safety Officer Kevin Bethel said.

The Philadelphia Police Department will also focus its resources on schools with the most amount of crime. They'll be ramping up their exterior surveillance efforts and using K-9s to patrol outside of some campuses.

CBS3's Marcella Baietto will have more on this beginning on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.