Archdiocese schools in Philadelphia will utilize "Flexible Instruction Day" due to snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools in the city will utilize a "Flexible Instruction Day" as snow moves through the Delaware Valley from Monday night into Tuesday.

"Due to inclement weather, Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary school buildings in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Archdiocesan Secondary Schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will utilize a Flexible Instruction Day. Students and parents should refer to their local school website and look for updates from their local school administration for further details.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently," the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in a statement.