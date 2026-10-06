Philadelphia school officials, police investigate threats made against schools

School officials and law enforcement are investigating apparent threats targeting at least two Philadelphia schools Tuesday morning that prompted lockdowns.

"We are aware of bomb threats affecting a few properties," spokesperson Monique Braxton said. However, the exact nature of the threats is unclear.

Students were evacuated from Masterman School in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 6, following threats to schools in the district.

Video from Chopper 3 showed students being evacuated from the Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School on Spring Garden. A police spokesperson confirmed the school was placed on lockdown while officers investigate.

Meanwhile, CBS News Philadelphia reporter Dan Snyder spoke with a parent outside Baldi Middle School in Northeast Philadelphia, who was picking up their child after hearing about a threat. Police had responded to the school, and the situation appeared under control, the parent said.

Philadelphia police confirmed that several schools were placed on lockdown for some time and that all lockdowns have been lifted as of 12:10 p.m. They include: