Philadelphia saw multiple shootings after Kenney addressed gun violence

Multiple shootings in Philadelphia after mayor's news conference on gun violence

Multiple shootings in Philadelphia after mayor's news conference on gun violence

Multiple shootings in Philadelphia after mayor's news conference on gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence in Philadelphia has Mayor Jim Kenney doubling down on the city's gun violence crisis.

He says it's his top priority this year.

During a press conference at City Hall Wednesday, Kenney talked about how he plans to tackle the problem in his final year in office. He acknowledged gun violence has taken hold of Philadelphia.

That point was emphasized by several shootings in the city later that same day, one of which resulted in the death of a teenager.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.

When officers got there, they found 16-year-old Semaj Richardson, of Tioga, laying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, back and arm.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a little before 6 p.m.

Police say the shooting was captured by a private surveillance camera.

They suspect teenagers were responsible, but so far no arrests have been made.

About a half hour before that shooting, police responded to a triple shooting at 60th and Catherine Streets in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

Officers say the victims, all men, are a 17-year-old, a 21-year-old, and a 56-year-old.

The 56-year-old and 21-year-old were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

The 17-year-old is in stable condition after getting grazed by a bullet.

Police haven't made any arrests yet in this shooting either.

Earlier in the day, Kenney laid out his top priorities for his final year in office, including enhancing public safety.

Kenney pointed out that between last year and this year, the city will spend $340 million dollars addressing the gun violence crisis, the most in the city's history.

But there is still a lot of work to do, considering there have been more than 500 homicides in the city each of the past two years. The city has not seen homicide that high since 1990.