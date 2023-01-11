Watch CBS News
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Tioga: Philadelphia police

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  -- A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Tioga section Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

The teenage boy was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 5:53 p.m., authorities say. 

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

