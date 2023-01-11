16-year-old boy fatally shot in Tioga: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Tioga section Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.
The teenage boy was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 5:53 p.m., authorities say.
Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
