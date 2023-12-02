Sylvester Stallone coming to Philadelphia to promote city's first ever Rocky Day

Sylvester Stallone coming to Philadelphia to promote city's first ever Rocky Day

Sylvester Stallone coming to Philadelphia to promote city's first ever Rocky Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sylvester Stallone is coming to Philadelphia Sunday as the city hosts an event to officially proclaim December 3rd as "Rocky Day."

The event will be held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art beginning at 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Visitor Center debuts brand new Rocky Shop

"Rocky," the 1976 movie, is based in Philadelphia, and one of its most famous scenes is Rocky's run through the city, which ends with him climbing up the Museum of Art's steps and pumping his fists at the top.

Claudio Papatollo drove seven hours from Canada to Philadelphia to potentially meet his hero.

"For me, it's important. He saved my life," Papatollo said. "Rocky inspired a lot of people to don't give up in life,"

Philadelphian Tracy Caldwell also hopes to get a glimpse of Stallone.

"It's one of my childhood favorite movies," Caldwell said. "Everybody loves Rocky."

Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation's Kathryn Ott Lovell said the city will also cut the ribbon on its new Rocky Shop at the base of the art museum's steps.

"The story of Rocky is really symbolic of our city, our grit and our humility, but also our great spirit and our perseverance," Lovell said.