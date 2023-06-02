2 new Philadelphia murals celebrate Pride Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Employees of Power Home Remodeling are showing their support for Pride Month in North Philadelphia. The company partnered with the Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee to paint a new city mural.

It was part of a three-day event for LGBTQ+ employees and allies to give back to their communities.

Their mission is to advocate for inclusion and equity, both inside and outside of the workplace.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles also helped put up a new Pride-inspired mural at Pepsi Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field.

We celebrate and stand with the LGBTQ+ community this #PrideMonth.



We are proud to display the new rainbow Eagles wings mural in Pepsi Plaza, painted by LGBTQ+ artist Tiffany Urquhart pic.twitter.com/MxSDJRkstG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 1, 2023

The Eagles said the mural was painted by LGBTQ+ artist Tiffany Urquhart.