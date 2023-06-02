Watch CBS News
2 new Philadelphia murals celebrate Pride Month

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Employees of Power Home Remodeling are showing their support for Pride Month in North Philadelphia. The company partnered with the Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee to paint a new city mural.

It was part of a three-day event for LGBTQ+ employees and allies to give back to their communities.

Their mission is to advocate for inclusion and equity, both inside and outside of the workplace.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles also helped put up a new Pride-inspired mural at Pepsi Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles said the mural was painted by LGBTQ+ artist Tiffany Urquhart.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
June 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

