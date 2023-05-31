Pride 365 March & Festival 2023: Road closures, parking restrictions & more

Digital Brief: May 31, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia's annual Pride march and festival returns! The 2023 Pride 365 March and Festival takes place on Sunday, June 4.

We have everything you need to know ahead of the event.

Everything begins with the PRIDE "Love Light and Liberation" March at 11 A.M.

Floats, banners of corporations, and vehicles will not be permitted, event officials say.

During the festival, there will be community resources, youth and family programming, a low sensory relaxation zone, a sober space and dry bar area, and Kiki Alley, a celebration space highlighting the rich culture and history of the Philadelphia ballroom community.

Festival and March Details

PRIDE "Love Light and Liberation" March starts at 6th and Walnut Streets and ends at 11th and Locust Streets



Pride Festival will begin at noon at 11th and Locust Streets



March Route

Participants are asked to assemble at 6th and Walnut Streets at 10 A.M.

March will begin at 11 A.M.

It will start at 6th and Walnut Streets and proceed northbound on 6th Street to Walnut Street, westbound on Walnut Street to 10th Street, southbound on 10th Street to Locust Street, and ending at 1100 Locust Street



Road Closures and Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be closed from 5 A.M. until 9 P.M. on Sunday, June 4. Streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones. Vehicles will be towed.

Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street

Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

13th Street from Walnut Street to Spruce Street

12th Street from Walnut Street to Spruce Street

Quince Street from Walnut Street to Locust Street

Locust Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

Spruce Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street

S. Camac Street from Spruce Street to Walnut Street

Schubert Alley from S. Camac Street 12th Street

Manning Street from S. Camac Street to 12th Street

Public Transit

Some SEPTA Bus Routes will be rerouted from 4:30 A.M. until 8 P.M. on Sunday, June 4.

Bus Route 12

Bus Route 23

Bus Route 45

Event Safety Tips

Philadelphia will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services

Those attending should never leave bags or other items unattended

wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothes

Trash Removal

trash collection and street cleaning will be managed and handled by the Sanitation Division of the Streets Department

if you wish to report excess trash after the event, residents can call 3-1-1 or 215-686-8686

