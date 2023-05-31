Pride 365 March & Festival 2023: Road closures, parking restrictions & more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia's annual Pride march and festival returns! The 2023 Pride 365 March and Festival takes place on Sunday, June 4.
We have everything you need to know ahead of the event.
Everything begins with the PRIDE "Love Light and Liberation" March at 11 A.M.
Floats, banners of corporations, and vehicles will not be permitted, event officials say.
During the festival, there will be community resources, youth and family programming, a low sensory relaxation zone, a sober space and dry bar area, and Kiki Alley, a celebration space highlighting the rich culture and history of the Philadelphia ballroom community.
Festival and March Details
- PRIDE "Love Light and Liberation" March starts at 6th and Walnut Streets and ends at 11th and Locust Streets
- Pride Festival will begin at noon at 11th and Locust Streets
March Route
- Participants are asked to assemble at 6th and Walnut Streets at 10 A.M.
- March will begin at 11 A.M.
- It will start at 6th and Walnut Streets and proceed northbound on 6th Street to Walnut Street, westbound on Walnut Street to 10th Street, southbound on 10th Street to Locust Street, and ending at 1100 Locust Street
RELATED: Philadelphia Pride Month 2023: List of Events, Activities
Road Closures and Parking Restrictions
The following streets will be closed from 5 A.M. until 9 P.M. on Sunday, June 4. Streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones. Vehicles will be towed.
- Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street
- Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street
- 13th Street from Walnut Street to Spruce Street
- 12th Street from Walnut Street to Spruce Street
- Quince Street from Walnut Street to Locust Street
- Locust Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street
- Spruce Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street
- Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street
- St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street
- S. Camac Street from Spruce Street to Walnut Street
- Schubert Alley from S. Camac Street 12th Street
- Manning Street from S. Camac Street to 12th Street
Public Transit
Some SEPTA Bus Routes will be rerouted from 4:30 A.M. until 8 P.M. on Sunday, June 4.
- Bus Route 12
- Bus Route 23
- Bus Route 45
Event Safety Tips
- Philadelphia will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services
- Those attending should never leave bags or other items unattended
- wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothes
Trash Removal
- trash collection and street cleaning will be managed and handled by the Sanitation Division of the Streets Department
- if you wish to report excess trash after the event, residents can call 3-1-1 or 215-686-8686
