Thousands celebrate LGBTQ+ community at 2024 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Inclusivity was on full display Sunday at the 2024 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival. The largest progress rainbow Pride flag in America filled the street as marchers carried it down 6th Street.

Thousands came out to the march and festival, and nearly everyone who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia said the experience felt liberating. Aura Lee, a drag performer, said this is one of her favorite times of the year.

"It makes me feel welcome, included, and like I finally have a safe space, which is what we all should have," Aura Lee said.

Aura Lee said she was "over the moon" with excitement to perform on the mainstage ahead of headliner Sapphira Cristal, Philly native and Season 16 runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race.

"I love Pride, I love going out and seeing everyone show their talent and their art and I'm just so excited for it," she said.

The Pride Festival also provided a space for queer-owned businesses to host pop-up shops, like Queer Candle Co.

CBS News Philadelphia

Co-owners Alyssa Rose and Ab Gibson said they loved the chance to connect with queer customers and allies.

"We just love being at queer-focused events," Rose said.

Gibson said they enjoy the opportunity to show that people in the LGBTQIA+ community can own businesses.

"As a trans person myself, I was struggling in a pretty typical day job, and when we created the business, one of the dreams was to eventually be able to support ourselves and create a welcoming work environment that we can run ourselves," Gibson said.

READ MORE: Pride parades, events around Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware

Same-gender couples like Claire Jardel and Erica Estevez said they appreciated being able to celebrate their love openly.

"It feels so good to be able to be us and not have to worry about anybody," Jardel said.

"For once, we get celebrated," Estevez said. "It's nice to be celebrated for a day but for the month as well."