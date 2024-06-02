When is the Philly Pride March and Festival? Parade route info, timing and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This June, Philadelphia will mark 52 years since the city's first Gay Pride Parade. As one of the country's largest pride festivals, the City of Brotherly Love has lots in store for 2024.

The upcoming march and festival will feature America's largest rainbow pride flag, which measures 400 feet long. The celebration will also have its first-ever headliner in RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Sapphira Cristal, and feature the most businesses in event history.

If you're heading to Philly Pride, here's what you need to know.

When is the Philly Pride parade and festival?

The Philadelphia Pride March and Festival will take place Sunday, June 2, 2024. The march begins near Washington Square Park in Center City and ends in Philly's Midtown Village neighborhood, aka the Gayborhood.

Where does the Philadelphia Pride march start and end?

The march begins at 10:30 a.m. at 6th and Walnut streets and continues northbound on 6th to Walnut, westbound on Walnut to 10th, southbound on 10th to Locust and ends at 1100 Locust Street.

Where is the pride festival?

The Pride festival begins at noon Sunday immediately following the 2024 march. The festival continues until 7 p.m. Sunday and will be centered around 13th and Locust streets, featuring hundreds of food vendors, artists, community groups, bars and more.

What is the theme for Philly Pride 2024?

The theme for the 2024 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival is "Be You."

According to Philly Pride 365, this year's march is also "an ode to the Reminder Day Demonstrations that were held in front of Independence Hall on Chestnut Street from 1965 until 1969 to raise awareness of bigotry, prejudice, and discrimination toward the LGBTQ+ community and to send the message that 'Gay is good.'"

The march will start with speeches from community leaders, guests and a land acknowledgment from the Lenape Tribe.

How to get to the march and festival

Because street parking around the march and festival is limited, and multiple road closures will be in place, attendees are encouraged to use public transportation.

Several SEPTA bus routes will drop riders off near the march's starting line, and SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line stops at the 5th Street Independence Hall station.

For those just attending the festival, the Walnut Locust station on the Broad Street Line stops just a few blocks from 13th and Locust.

Road closures for the Philly Pride March and Festival

More than a dozen road closures will go be effect from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones during that time:

Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street

Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

13th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

12th Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

Quince Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

Locust Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street

Pine Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street

Spruce Street from Juniper Street to 11th Street

Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street

S. Camac Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

Irving Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street

Schubert Alley from S. Camac Street 12th Street

Manning Street from S. Camac Street to 12th Street

SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from their normal routes starting at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday because of these closures through about 8 p.m.