Record-breaking Pride flag debuts with city-wide tour ahead of 2024 Philadelphia Pride March

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) – The largest progress rainbow Pride flag in America debuted on Friday in several locations throughout Philadelphia. Just in time for the city's Pride march and festival this weekend.

"We know as a community, we've existed all over the city," Tyrell Brown, the Executive Director of Galaei and Philly Pride 365, said.

And it's for that reason this record-breaking 400-foot rainbow flag is making its way across Philadelphia to iconic landmarks.

"We really wanna make sure that we're lifting up pride in the city in all corners and encouraging other people that have their flags too. If you have a Pride flag, hang it out your window. Show your pride because we're really about lifting everybody up," Brown said.

The tour started this morning at the top of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps before making its way to City Hall.

"It's just an incredible moment. It's a visual representation of what Pride means to so many of us. It's unity," Councilmember Rue Landau said. "It's diverse. It's inclusion and it's the strength of our community and to have it travel all throughout the city."

The tour then continued through the stadium district.

"The Pride progress flag is something that is very special to Philly. Including the trans colors and also the black and brown stripes." Program Coordinator for Galaei and Philly Pride 365, Diamond Anthony, said.

The flag has white, pink, and light blue stripes representing the transgender community and black and brown stripes representing queer and trans identities of Black and Brown people.

As the flag waves through the streets of Philadelphia — many in the LGBTQIA+ community reflect on the past but also their hopes for a brighter future.

"With having such a large flag, it shows how large of contributions we've made in this community," Anthony said.