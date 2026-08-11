Philadelphia's Portal will move later this year, but can it stay in the city?

Philadelphia's Portal, a live video feed that connects the city to six others around the world, will be moving from its home at City Hall later in 2026 — but there's hope it can stay in the City of Brotherly Love.

Portals Organization said it hopes the Philly portal, the only one in North America, can find a permanent home in the city. The agreement keeping its placement at City Hall expires on Oct. 31. Portals Organization said it needs to find a local partner by the end of September to make arrangements to move the Portal in time.

The partner should have a prominent, accessible location with open space, electricity and internet connectivity.

The Philadelphia Portal seen at its first location in LOVE Park. CBS News Philadelphia

"It belongs in Philadelphia. What we need now is for a local partner to step forward and say yes," founder Benediktas Gylys said in a statement.

If no partner is found, the Portal may need to move to another city.

The Portal was installed in LOVE Park back in October 2024 before it was moved to the City Hall courtyard.

In March 2025, police said they were searching for thieves who stole copper wire from the tourist attraction. The Portal connects Philadelphia with Ireland, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Brazil, Poland and Lithuania.