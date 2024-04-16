Philadelphia police to crack down on "reckless" traffic violations on North Broad Street this spring

Philadelphia police to start cracking down on traffic violations on North Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have started a month-long "traffic enforcement initiative" on North Broad Street, the department announced Tuesday.

The 30-day effort, which began Monday, is a response to a "concerning rise" in traffic violations such as disregarding traffic signals, driving in the wrong direction and double parking in recent months, according to the announcement.

The initiative focuses on North Broad Street from City Hall to Cheltenham Avenue. The department said it is dedicating "significant resources" to increasing police visibility and enforcement in the area.

Police numbers show there were 1,601 crashes on the eight-mile stretch from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, with 52 of those involving pedestrians, and a total of nine fatalities, the announcement said.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram said officers have seen people driving in the wrong direction, crossing the median and running red lights and stop signs.

Police will take a "zero-tolerance" approach toward traffic and parking violations. "Special attention will be paid to no-parking zones and keeping traffic lanes clear to improve overall traffic flow," according to the announcement.

"These reckless actions have put the safety of our citizens and visitors at risk," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in the statement. "This initiative is designed to address these concerns and create a safer environment for everyone traveling along this busy corridor."

The announcement comes as Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has repeatedly said during her first 100 days in office that her administration is focused on improving public safety. Philadelphia police officials have also said the department is planning to crack down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets this spring and has already started confiscating the vehicles.