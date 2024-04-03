Mayor Cherelle Parker signs three bills focused on public safety in Philadelphia into law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker on Wednesday signed three bills into law that she said will enhance public safety and quality of life in the city's most vulnerable neighborhoods.

The bills are part of her promise to make Philadelphia safer, cleaner and greener, she said before signing the bills.

The first piece of legislation bans casino-style games in stores. The games, also called skill games, are often found in gas stations and convenience stores. They have been a "thorn in my side" for years, Parker said.

"It is not OK to tempt our residents from low- and moderate-income neighborhoods with opportunities to gamble away their hard-earned dollars. It is not OK to give children purchasing candy an opportunity to gamble with their lunch money. It is not OK to create situations where those who are interested in mugging Philadelphians literally wait outside of gas stations in the middle of residential areas to rob people of money that they won illegally gambling," she said.

The next bill cracks down on license plate flipping devices that allow drivers to avoid tolls and tickets. This will prevent people from committing crimes in the city and getting away undetected, Parker said.

The final bill sets a curfew for some businesses in Kensington, saying they cannot operate from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. This will improve the quality of life for Kensington residents and restrict "nuisance businesses," Parker said.

"I've been very clear that this administration will use every tool in the toolbox to tackle the disorder that we have seen in Kensington," Parker said.

Parker has made improving Kensington a key goal of her administration. One of her first moves in office to issue an executive order to declare a public safety emergency in Philadelphia.