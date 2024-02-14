Teen arrested in connection with shooting near Temple University during weekend meetup

15-year-old charged in shooting that sent hundreds of people running near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting near Temple University campus last Saturday.

The teen was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and violation of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA).

Philadelphia police said no information about the teen's identity will be released due to their age.

In an ongoing investigation, there was a search warrant on the 2700 block of North Hancock Street Tuesday. Police claimed a stolen gun believed to be used during last Saturday's shooting was found. The teen was found at the home and taken into custody.

Police said officers had reports of shots fired while observing a large group last Saturday on Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 5 p.m. A joint investigation with Philadelphia police, Temple University police and SETPA police led to the teen being identified.

Officials urge people with tips or information to call Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or submit a tip anonymously using PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).