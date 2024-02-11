Temple University police release photos of person they believe fired gun during weekend meetup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University police released photos of the person they believe fired a gun into the air during a meetup that drew hundreds of young people to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue Saturday afternoon.

In an announcement posted Sunday, Temple University said its Department of Public Safety had been informed earlier in the week of a social media post that detailed a meetup was going to be held at the intersection of Broad and Cecil B. Moore Saturday.

Before the meetup was set to begin, the university had Philadelphia police and Temple University police positioned in the area and officials said their cameras were being monitored.

While the meetup started out fine, several fights eventually broke out just before 5:30 p.m. Officers took action and began to break up the crowd, the university said.

Officials said they took multiple people into custody. As of Sunday morning, seven people between ages 13 to 16 were cited for disorderly conduct, they said.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Highway Patrol Unit and their Emergency Response Team were also brought in for backup to help with clearing the area.

While police continued to break up the crowd shortly before 6 p.m., officials said they heard gunshots near Park Avenue and Cecil B. Moore Ave.

Shortly later, a second gunshot was heard near Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

The university said just before 8:30 p.m. the intersection was cleared. Law enforcement remained in the area into the night until a final all-clear signal was given.

After investigating camera footage from the incident, university officials said they believe it was the same person who fired a handgun into the air during both instances.

Temple police released these photos of the accused suspect from the meetup.

Both Temple and Philadelphia police are working together to identify the person shown in the photos above.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

The university asks that anyone with information regarding this incident to call Temple police at 215-204-1234.