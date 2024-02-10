Philadelphia police investigating incident after shots fired near Temple University campus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an incident after they said gunshots were fired near a highly crowded area close to Temple University campus.
Police said they received a 911 call just after 4:30 p.m. that more than 500 people had congregated at the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Upon arrival, police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Temple University shared this tweet following the incident.
There are no injuries reported at this time, police said.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
