Philadelphia police investigating incident after shots fired near Temple University campus

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an incident after they said gunshots were fired near a highly crowded area close to Temple University campus. 

Police said they received a 911 call just after 4:30 p.m. that more than 500 people had congregated at the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Upon arrival, police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

There are no injuries reported at this time, police said. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom. 

First published on February 10, 2024 / 6:51 PM EST

