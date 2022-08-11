Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police searching for missing endangered persons Lavonne Faison, 6-year-old Devion Faison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are asking for help in locating missing endangered persons 26-year-old Lavonne Faison and 6-year-old Devion Faison. The two were last seen at Faison's home on the 500 block of North Natrona Street on Aug. 8, at 4:45 pm.

Faison is 5 feet, 4 inches, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown dress with black dots and a black and gold wig.

Devion is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

It is unknown at this time what the child was last seen wearing.

For more information contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

August 11, 2022

