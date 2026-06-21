Philadelphia police investigate 2 fatal crashes in city

Philadelphia police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened on Saturday in the city.

A pedestrian was struck and killed around 10:40 a.m. at Roosevelt Boulevard and South Hampton Road, Philadelphia police said. The 62-year-old pedestrian was crossing Roosevelt Boulevard against the light when he was hit by a driver in a Fort Taurus. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and died, according to police. The driver of the Taurus remained at the scene.

A woman driving a Chrysler 300 struck a man riding an e-bike at 58th and Pine streets in West Philadelphia around 2:15 p.m., police said. The e-bike rider ran a red light while traveling north on 58th Street and was hit as he crossed Pine Street. The e-bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene, according to police.