Philadelphia police make arrest in Kinsessing rapes following similar pattern

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police announced Sunday morning that they have made an arrest in what they called two gunpoint "stranger rapes" in the Kingsessing section of the city.

The two incidents happened last weekend and followed a similar pattern: The assailant is alleged to have approached two women with a gun and ordered them to give him money. In both instances, he was given money and proceeded to direct them to a location where he allegedly raped them.

After police asked for help earlier in the week, the suspect was caught using tips provided by the public and surveillance video.

According to police, charges have been approved for one of these incidents by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office with the investigation still ongoing in the other.

Officers took the alleged perpetrator into custody Saturday and he was transported to the Special Victims Unit.

He is also a potential suspect for other rapes and one more burglary according to police.