Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted in 2 gunpoint rapes in Kingsessing

New video released of suspect allegedly involved in two gunpoint rapes in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for two gunpoint rapes in Kingsessing.

Police released new surveillance video on Wednesday of the suspect.

Investigators said the first sexual assault happened around 3 a.m. Saturday when the attacker approached a woman sitting in her car at 55th and Kingsessing Avenue.

The second occurred nearly two miles away on Sunday around 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of Paxon Street.

Neighbors in Kingsessing were stunned to hear about the incidents.

"It's really disgusting. It's depressing and then you think about some elderly people that live in this neighborhood," a neighbor said.

Authorities said the suspect is in his late 20s to early 30s and roughly 6 foot tall with a thin build. He was armed with a handgun and wore sweatpants and a blue surgical mask in both assaults, police said.

Police are urging people in the Kingsessing neighborhood to stay alert. They said to not approach the suspect.

Police said to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252 if you have any information.