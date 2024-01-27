Philadelphia police looking for person of interest after officer shot, suspect dead in Fairhill: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a person of interest, who took a man's gun, after a shooting inside a grocery store in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood left one suspect dead and an officer injured Friday night.

Officials warn the public that the person of interest is armed and dangerous.

This subject is wanted for questioning in reference to the shooting of a @PhillyPolice Officer on 1/26/24 at 2800 N. Mascher Street. He was seen leaving the scene of the incident with a firearm. Consider this subject armed and dangerous. Call 911 or 215-676-TIPS(8477) with info pic.twitter.com/IRFikN8oEx — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) January 27, 2024

Police identified the suspect, who fired a shot at the officer, as 28-year-old Alexander Spencer. Officials said he was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said at least two officers went into a grocery store at around 8:46 p.m. in the area of Mascher and Cambria Streets and they approached a group of men who were standing inside the store. Then while trying to stop one of them, they said, a man now identified as Spencer, got into a scuffle with the officers and fired a shot, striking one of the officers in the leg.

The officer's partner then fired his weapon in response, striking Spencer, police said.

Officials said during the scuffle, Spencer's gun fell on the floor and an unknown man, who is now a person of interest, picked up the gun and left.

The injured officer was also taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed as stable. He is expected to be released on Sunday.

The incident brought city and police leaders together to speak out on gun violence.

"This sense of lawlessness must stop in the city of Philadelphia," Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "There are far too many guns in our city and too many too willing to pick up a gun."

Officials said the officer's partner is on administrative duty as the shooting is under investigation.