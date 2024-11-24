Philadelphia police investigating 4 weekend shootings that left man dead, 3 others injured

Philadelphia police are investigating four shootings that happened over the weekend, according to the department.

A 28-year-old man was killed after he was shot just before 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of East Erie Avenue in Philadelphia's Harrowgate neighborhood, police said. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported by a private car to St. Christopher's Hospital, according to police, who said the shooting followed an argument. No arrests have been made.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

A 62-year-old man was shot twice on the 1700 block of North 42nd Street in West Philadelphia around 9:05 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The shooting victim is being held as a prisoner, and police are also searching for the driver of a red sedan that was seen leaving the scene, police said.

At about 10:54 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was shot three times on the 6100 block of Market Street, also in West Philadelphia, according to police. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and listed in stable condition, police said. No arrests have been made.

A 44-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of South 54th Street in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia. He was taken to Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Cedar Avenue and later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital, where is listed in stable condition, police said. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

Police ask anyone with information to call their tipline at 216-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.