Family of man killed by Philadelphia police officer demands answers and justice

Family of man shot and killed by police in Kensington demands answers, justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of Eddie Irrizarry, the man fatally shot in Kensington earlier this week, is grieving his loss Wednesday night and demanding answers on how this situation escalated so quickly into his shooting death.

Justice is the word that kept coming up in conversations with family members. They want to see the body cam video police say they've reviewed – and they want to know why the officer felt the need to use deadly force.

The incident has made them question whether they can ever trust police again.

The family couldn't believe the original report, saying Irrizarry was never in trouble with the law.

"Everyone that knows him, sees him as oh he'll go to the store for any neighbor, anybody. Help anybody. He loves working on cars," Zoraida Garcia, Irrizarry's aunt, said.

On Monday, police said Irrizarry was outside the vehicle and lunged at officers with a knife. But now investigators say body camera video shows Irizarry never left his car before an officer shot him.

"They got tasers, something like that. They got that. Why don't they use that? Not shooting him the way they did it," Nelson Garcia, Irrizarry's grandfather, said.

Family says Irrizarry didn't speak or understand English – likely leading to confusion during the stop. Police also say officers reported seeing two knives in the car before Irrizarry was shot. But that didn't come as a surprise to Eddie's sister, Maria.

"Since we were kids, he always keeps knives in his pocket, but it was never as a weapon. It was always as a tool," Maria Irrizarry said.

The officer who shot Irrizarry is now on administrative leave – and investigators say they have yet to talk with him. But family members CBS News Philadelphia talked with know the outcome they want to see.

"I hope that he gets justice and gets locked up for the rest of his life," one man said.

Family members are planning to hold a balloon release in Irrizarry's honor Wednesday night at the scene of the shooting near Willard and Lee Streets.