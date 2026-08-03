Philadelphia Police Department to host events for National Night Out

The Philadelphia Police Department and officers around the country are preparing to meet their communities Tuesday night for National Night Out.

The annual event is a family-friendly opportunity for police and neighbors to connect and share food, community resources and more.

Officers and commanders will meet families at block parties in the neighborhoods they serve, and Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel will visit events throughout the city.

National Night Out was founded in the Philadelphia region in 1984 by Matt Peskin and has grown into a nationwide celebration, according to the police department.

Central Police Division

5–8 p.m. — 1001 Locust Street

6–9 p.m. — 1700 North 17th Street

East Police Division

5–8 p.m. — 1199 North Delaware Avenue

6–8 p.m. — 300 East Rockland Street

6–9 p.m. — 2539 Castor Avenue

Northeast Police Division

5 p.m. — 500 Rhawn Street

6–8 p.m. — 500 Rhawn Street

6–8 p.m. — 3100 Red Lion Road

6–9 p.m. — 5597 Tulip Street

Northwest Police Division

4–7 p.m. — 6300 Ridge Avenue

5 p.m. — 6757 Chew Avenue

5–8 p.m. — Fernhill Park, 4600 Morris Street

6–9 p.m. — 2109 Chew Avenue

6–9 p.m. — 1210 Oak Lane Street

South Police Division

4–8 p.m. — 1000 South Broad Street

4–8 p.m. — 300 Washington Avenue

6 p.m. — 300 Washington Avenue

Southwest Police Division

4 p.m. — 3400 Lancaster Walk

4 p.m. — 5300 Chancellor Street

5–8 p.m. — 5300 Parkside Avenue

6 p.m. — 6000 Trinity Street

All National Night Out events are free and open to the public. Event details are subject to change. Visit phillypolice.com for the latest event calendar.