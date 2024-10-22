2 teenagers carjack man, lead police on chase through Philadelphia

Two teenagers are in custody after a carjacking that led police on a chase through multiple neighborhoods in Philadelphia, police said.

Philadelphia police were contacted just after 11:30 p.m. and learned a victim's black Nissan Maxima was taken at gunpoint by a group of three people on the 2800 block of Longshore Avenue in Mayfair, Inspector D F Pace told reporters.

Officers later saw a black Maxima and attempted to pull it over, but it would not stop. A police helicopter then pursued the car and followed it into the Olney and East Oak Lane neighborhoods.

The car eventually came to a stop near 11th Street and Chew Avenue, close to the Fern Rock Transportation Center.

The victim was brought there and confirmed the people in the car were the ones who carjacked him, Pace said.

Police are investigating whether the teenagers may have been involved in other carjackings. Authorities are still searching for a third suspect.