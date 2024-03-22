Officer Mozell Walker proud to follow in her family's footsteps after graduating Philadelphia Police Academy

48 new officers graduate from the police academy, ready to serve Philadelphia with heart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday, 48 new officers joined the ranks of the Philadelphia Police Department. Police Academy Class 401 held its graduation ceremony and is now ready to serve our city.

One rookie wanted to be an officer all her life and follow in her cousin's footsteps.

Honor, integrity, and service are the words that define the 48 hearts behind the badges of Philadelphia Police Academy Class 401.

The first graduating class under Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

"For you 401 whether you like it or not, you are married to me for the rest of your life," Parker said.

"Policing as you learn is not merely a job, it's a commitment to uphold the virtue of honor, integrity and above all service," Bethel said.

Parker is a staunch ally of the department. In her five-year plan, she is pledging $600 million in new investments to public safety and hiring at least 400 new officers every year.

"You're on the front line. My hope is as guardians, and not warriors, that people would like to describe you as," Parker said.

New graduate Officer Mozell Walker is following in the footsteps of her uncle and cousin.

"For the city, I just want to make a difference and make sure everything I do my family is proud of," Walker said. "My cousin graduated just a few months ago. She came out to support, so it means everything."

Her cousin, Officer Dalisa Carter, remembers them growing up together, dreaming of the day they would put on the shield.

"I'm just happy that she decided to go through with it. We talked about it for years and for both of us to have finally done it, I'm proud," Carter said.

Walker has a message for anyone considering joining her family's legacy in public service.

"Please do, apply. Be the change they want to see in their community," Walker said.