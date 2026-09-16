Philadelphia councilmember proposes plan to reduce trash sent to landfills, incinerators

Philadelphia is taking a new approach to managing its trash with a proposal that would put more focus on recycling and composting.

The city sends thousands of tons of trash to Chester in Delaware County for incineration every day, a controversial practice that has lasted for decades.

On Wednesday, Councilmember Mark Squilla proposed the Zero Waste and Circular Economy Act, which would reduce the amount of waste sent to Chester for incineration, but it would not eliminate it entirely.

The bill calls for diverting 60% of the city's garbage from landfills and incineration over the next 20 years. City leaders said some of the landfills Philadelphia relies on could close within the next five to seven years.

Organic waste, including food and yard waste, would be a major focus of the plan. The city said organic waste makes up about 30% of Philadelphia's trash. The proposal calls for building an anaerobic digestion facility where food scraps and other biodegradable materials could be broken down and reused.

"It's not an overnight change or fix," Squilla said. "These are ambitious but achievable goals with responsible planning, long-term contracting opportunities and investments that drive economic and environmental returns."

A key part of the proposal is a long-term contract with a waste removal company lasting up to 20 years. The city said that contract could save taxpayers about $8 million in its first year by reducing the cost of handling waste from $114 per ton to $35 per ton.

The proposal also calls for public-private partnerships to help build the infrastructure and processing capacity needed to recycle and reuse more of Philadelphia's waste.

Squilla said he plans to formally introduce the bill Thursday.

"We can create a true future for waste management and opportunities in the city of Philadelphia, but also do it responsibly," Squilla said.