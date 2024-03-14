Projecting the Philadelphia Phillies' 2024 Opening Day roster

Trea Turner has never been on a team like this Philadelphia Phillies squad

Trea Turner has never been on a team like this Philadelphia Phillies squad

Trea Turner has never been on a team like this Philadelphia Phillies squad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Opening Day in Major League Baseball is two weeks away, and the Philadelphia Phillies are finding out how their 26-man roster will shake up. Suddenly, the Phillies are stretching out their pitchers and playing the regulars more with the season approaching.

The Phillies have even teased a potential Opening Day lineup in some games, along with different spots in the batting order for the regulars.

So how does the Opening Day roster stack up? Here's a 26-man roster projection.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

Realmuto is the highest-paid catcher in baseball and will receive the bulk of the playing time again.

If Realmuto is healthy, he's playing as much as the Phillies allow.

Infield (5): Bryce Harper (1B), Bryson Stott (2B), Trea Turner (SS), Alec Bohm (3B), Edmundo Sosa (Utility)

The five making this team is a no-brainer. Stott and Bohm still can improve, especially after Stott broke out in 2023. Turner is one of the best shortstops in baseball, and Harper is one of the game's best players, even if he's still learning first base.

Sosa makes the team over Weston Wilson. The Phillies like his versatility.

Outfield (6): Brandon Marsh (LF), Jojan Rojas (CF), Nick Castellanos (RF), Kyle Schwarber (DH), Whit Merrifield (OF/2B), Jake Cave (OF)

Rojas' defense is too valuable for the Phillies to leave him off the Opening Day roster. The Phillies want Rojas to hit enough to justify him in the lineup, and the club remains on track to have him play center field. Marsh would be the left fielder, but he can switch with Rojas and Merrifield can play left field depending on the matchup.

Does Cave justify a spot over David Dahl? The team needs a left-handed bat on the bench, and Cave has the benefit of being on this roster last year. The Phillies guaranteed Cave $1 million while Dahl is on a minor-league deal. Advantage Cave, for now.

Cristian Pache's future will be tough too, since he's out of minor-league options. If Rojas makes the team, Pache doesn't.

As for Schwarber, he's the designated hitter. He'll play some games in left field.

Starting Pitcher (5): Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker, Cristopher Sanchez

This is a top-five rotation in baseball, with the lethal 1-2 punch in Wheeler and Nola. How the rotation shakes out is still to be determined. Nola has started six straight Opening Days.

Relief Pitchers (8): Jose Alvarado, Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Yunior Marte, José Ruiz

This was the hardest decision when projecting the roster, as two bullpen spots are up for grabs. Marte had some success with the Phillies and fits the profile of a hard-throwing reliever the club can turn to to get batters out. He's ahead of the pack for one of the final two spots, ahead of Michael Rucker (who has a minor league option and is injured) and Connor Brogdon (who doesn't). The Phillies did option Michael Mercado to minor league camp already.

The long reliever is the toughest decision with Dylan Covey expected to start the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury. Ortiz gets the nod over Rucker and Spencer Turnbull. Ruiz has pitched well this spring and logged 170 innings over the past three seasons. He fits the role of a "mop-up" reliever designed to eat innings when the Phillies have big leads or face large deficits.

Turnbull provides excellent starting rotation depth and can stretch himself out in the minors if he wants to accept that option. The Phillies have been looking for starting pitching depth and Turnbull fits that role to join the rotation if a starter gets injured.