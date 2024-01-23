Philadelphia Phillies 2024 single-game tickets go on sale Thursday. Here's how to buy yours

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A rival coach once told Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson that Citizens Bank Park was "four hours of hell." On Thursday, fans will be able to secure single-game tickets for the 2024 season.

Pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater for spring training in 22 days. Opening Day is 65 days away.

Baseball is just around the corner, and tickets for the upcoming regular season go on sale later this week.

"We're getting ready to welcome our fans back to the ballpark with exciting matchups and a terrific lineup of promotions, giveaways and special events," John Weber, the Phillies' senior vice president of ticket operations and projects, said in a news release.

Here's what you need to know about Phillies tickets for the 2024 season.

When do single-game tickets go on sale?

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season at Citizens Bank will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available to purchase on the Phillies' official website.

Can I buy Opening Day tickets?

Yes and no.

You can buy Opening Day tickets now, but here's the catch: tickets for the Phillies' March 28 season opener against the Atlanta Braves are only available as part of a three-game ticket pack.

So, you will not be able to purchase tickets for just Opening Day when single-game tickets go on sale Thursday.

What is the Phillies' promotional schedule? When to get Schwarber towel, Stott and Turner bobbleheads

Another season also means more promotions and giveaways.

Among the highlights for the 2024 season is the Cole Hamels Retirement Night on June 21, when the Phils host the Arizona Diamondbacks - fans 15 and older will receive a 2009 National League champions replica ring.

The Phillies' Wall of Fame Night is scheduled for Aug. 17 with alumni day scheduled for Aug. 18. Last season, the Phils inducted Scott Rolen, John Quinn and Ruly Carpenter into their Wall of Fame. Philadelphia hasn't released its inductees for 2024.

All fans will receive a Phillies scarf on Opening Day.

On May 17 against the Washington Nationals, all fans will get a Bryson Stott bobblehead.

Children 14 and younger will get a Phillies bullpen cart on July 11 and then a Kyle Schwarber "Schwarbomb" beach towel on July 28.

On July 26, all fans will receive a Trea Turner bobblehead.

The Phillies' full promotional schedule is available on their website.