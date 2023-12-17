Watch CBS News
Cole Hamels retirement night added to Phillies 2024 season schedule

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are set to celebrate the career of one of their greatest pitchers, Cole Hamels.

Following the news that Hamels would in August, the Phillies have added a "Cole Hamels Retirement Night" to their 2024 season promotions calendar.

The pre-game ceremony for Hamels is scheduled for Friday, June 21, when the Phils host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

On the same night, fans 15 and older will receive a 2009 2009 National League Champions replica ring.

Hamels, the 2008 World Series MVP, played with the Phillies from 2006 to 2015. He last played in the major leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 2020, but suffered a shoulder injury that took him out of the rotation.

He signed signed a minor-league contract with the San Diego Padres in February, though he never played with the team before being placed on the voluntary retired list.

Hamels' retirement marks the end of a era in Philadelphia Phillies baseball. He's the last active player from the 2008 World Series Championship team to retire from Major League Baseball.

