5 questions for Philadelphia Phillies as spring training begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Phillies have returned to Clearwater as one of the best teams in baseball over the last two seasons. Even though Philadelphia spent the second-most money amongst any Major League Baseball team this offseason (behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers), the Phillies had a relatively quiet offseason in terms of signing free agents (outside of retaining Aaron Nola for $172 million).

Yes, the Phillies will be running it back with essentially the same team that went to the World Series and lost in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series over the last two seasons. Again, not a bad thing. This team has proven it's a top-five team in baseball with stars across the lineup and in the starting rotation.

The Phillies are good, but can they get over the hump in 2024?

With spring training beginning, here are five questions the Phillies will look to answer.

1. Will Zack Wheeler sign an extension before the season?

Keeping a top-10 pitcher and bona fide ace isn't easy, but the Phillies and Wheeler appear committed to getting an extension done before the start of the year. Wheeler wants to remain with Philadelphia and the Phillies want to have Wheeler under contract well into his 30s.

Wheeler has clearly outperformed his five-year, $118 million deal he signed in 2019, but he's also the oldest player on the current 40-man roster at 33 years old. Perhaps the Phillies opt for a short-term deal with a higher average annual value attached to the contract. The Phillies will have to be cautious with Wheeler's next contract as velocity tends to decline with age.

The Phillies and Wheeler have had an excellent relationship. Both sides want to continue that.

2. Is one of the top free agents remaining joining the Phillies?

Pitchers and catchers have reported to camp, yet Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain available for all 30 teams. The Phillies have been big spenders in free agency over the past few offseasons (including this offseason), yet they haven't made a major move for a player who didn't play for this organization last season.

Would Snell or Montgomery move the needle? What about outfielder Cody Bellinger? The Phillies are believed to have interest in Montgomery on a short-term contract, adding to an already good rotation with Wheeler, Nola, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker and Cristopher Sanchez. There is also no secret the Phillies are looking for depth in the rotation in case of injury, but Montgomery would easily slide into the No. 3 starter role if he signs with the Phillies.

The later these players remain free agents, the more it benefits the Phillies. It helps they're all Scott Boras' clients, which the Phillies have a good relationship with (evidenced by Bryce Harper and several others on the roster).

3. Will the Phillies add a fourth outfielder?

Piggybacking off the free agency additions, the Phillies could use a fourth outfielder. Whit Merrifield would be a good option, and the Phillies are interested in adding a player of his caliber, but at-bats are scarce. Free agent outfielders available aren't particularly interested in the Phillies due to the lack of at-bats the team can provide, and they can get regular playing time elsewhere.

The fourth and fifth outfielders are Cristian Pache and Jake Cave. The Phillies like Pache as a reserve outfielder and Cave as a situational pinch hitter off the bench, but they could use more depth there. Hence, a player like Merrifield comes in. They could also use the trade market prior to the season to acquire a fourth outfielder.

The bench is Pache, Cave, Garrett Stubbs (backup catcher) and Edmundo Sosa. They could use a right-handed power boost there. Weston Wilson is the one to watch this spring unless a free agent is signed.

4. When will Brandon Marsh return?

Marsh had arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left knee last Friday and is three to four weeks away from playing in games. By that timetable, Marsh would be back around mid-March, so he would have two weeks to prepare for the season.

Marsh will be either the everyday center fielder or left fielder, dependent on what happens with Johan Rojas, but it's also no secret the Phillies are looking to add a fourth outfielder.

Philadelphia would have one by now but can't guarantee regular at-bats with Marsh, Rojas and Nick Castellanos patrolling the outfield. Kyle Schwarber could also play the outfield when the Phillies want Harper, Castellanos, or J.T. Realmuto as the designated hitter.

Obviously, there's a logjam for at-bats. The quest for a fourth outfielder (particularly an extra right-handed bat) remains. Merrifield would be an ideal fit.

5. How will the bullpen set up?

Let's take a look at the roster locks: Jose Alvarado, Matt Strahm, Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez and Jeff Hoffman. That's five spots at the back end that make this unit one of the best in the game.

The Phillies won't have a set closer, but Alvarado and Hoffman are set up for the role pending on the matchup. Soto and Dominguez should also be improved from last season and both have closer experience but serve nicely as situational relievers. Strahm provides whatever the Phillies ask of him in that bullpen.

The wild card is rookie Orion Kerkering, who is on his way toward winning a job in the bullpen. Kerkering threw his wicked slider far too often in his brief stint with the team from the regular season and postseason, it was expected given that was the pitch that got him from low-A to the majors in six months. Durability will be critical for Kerkering this year, as he will be asked to pitch in consecutive days over the course of a 162-game season.

Dylan Covey appears to be the long reliever as the Phillies kept him around all last season and throughout the offseason. There's another spot or two available, with Michael Rucker, Connor Brogdon, Michael Mercado, Ryan Burr, Yunior Marte and Tyler McKay fighting for those spots.

The Phillies are in very good shape here.