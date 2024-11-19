Philadelphia Phillies protect Mick Abel, Jean Cabrera and Moisés Chace before Rule 5 draft deadline

Body found in Philadelphia driveway, SEPTA contract talks to continue this week, more news

The Philadelphia Phillies added right-handed pitchers Mick Abel, Jean Cabrera and Moisés Chace to the team's 40-man roster on Tuesday night ahead of the deadline to protect them from the Rule 5 draft.

In addition to protecting Abel, Cabrera and Chace, right-handed pitcher John McMillon was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after clearing waivers. The Phillies' roster now stands at 39 players after Tuesday's moves.

The Rule 5 draft, which is held during the MLB's annual winter meetings in December, allows clubs without a 40-man roster to select non-40-man roster players from other teams.

Abel, 23, spent last season with the IronPigs in Triple-A. He's ranked as the team's No. 6 prospect in Philadelphia's farm system, according to MLB.com. Last season, Abel made 24 starts — the second-most in the Phillies minor league system — and had a 6.46 ERA with 117 strikeouts to 78 walks. Abel was the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Futures Game and was named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com in 2023.

Cabrera, 23, split time in Double-A with the Reading Fightin Phils and High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws. He went 6-5 last season with 110 strikeouts to 33 walks and a 1.21 WHIP.

Chace, a 21-year-old pitcher, started the 2024 season with the High-A Aberdeen IronBirds in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system before being acquired in the trade package for former Phillies reliever Gregory Soto. In 15 games with Aberdeen, Jersey Shore and Reading, Chace went 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA, 124 strikeouts and 40 walks.

The Rule 5 draft will take place the morning of Dec. 11 in Dallas to conclude the MLB's Winter Meetings.