Meet the Philadelphia Phillies' first-ever mental health director

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- She's the doctor on the Philadelphia Phillies tasked not with treating muscles and movement, but rather the mind.

Psychiatrist Dr. Deanna Nobleza is the club's first-ever mental health director and one of several professionals on staff to help players and coaches manage the ups and downs of baseball.

"There's a lot of care and attention being put to their physical health, but what I try to emphasize is that mental health is health," Nobleza said. "It's such a demanding lifestyle, you have a really rigorous travel schedule, you have people who are away from their families."

Now in her second season, Nobleza admits she worried the stigma of mental health would get in the way.

"I think that the biggest surprise was that there was a real willingness to be open to these mental health initiatives and ask for help," Nobleza said.

While she won't go into specifics about her sessions, the New Jersey native does admit, the pressure of playing in Philly has come up.

"Yeah, of course, I think there's going to be pressure but that's what they are training for their entire career, so Philadelphia is a nice place to practice some of those skills," Nobleza said.

Beyond wins and losses, Nobleza said she also hopes her work is measured by those who come after her.

"It's nice to imagine that potentially you are paving the way for other girls that see themselves in this field," Nobleza said.

Nobleza said asking for help is the first step to improving your game -- on and off the field.

"I like to think that actually in seeking help there's a lot of bravery," Nobleza said.