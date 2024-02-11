Philadelphia Phillies agree to contract with RHP Spencer Turnbull: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a contract with right-hander Spencer Turnbull on Sunday to add pitching depth, MLB.com reported.

Turnbull's contract is worth $2 million, which includes performance bonuses and is pending a physical, according to MLB.com.

Turnbull has since changed his X header and his bio to "Pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies," even though the team has to make it official.

Turnbull, 31, has spent the past five seasons with the Detroit Tigers and battled injuries throughout his career.

Last season, Turnbull only made seven starts. He went 1-4 and had a 7.26 ERA on a Tigers team that went 78-84 and finished second in the AL Central. He also spent some time with Detroit's Triple-A and Single-A teams and had a combined 6.23 ERA.

In 2021, Turnbull underwent Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss the entire 2022 season.

But, Turnbull has had home some success in the MLB. In May of 2021, he threw a no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Turnbull could possibly serve as a long man for the Philles in the 2024 season.