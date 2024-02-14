What are the Philadelphia Phillies' betting odds to win the 2024 World Series?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have gotten close to winning their first World Series since 2008 over the past two seasons.

Both years, especially 2023's loss in loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series, ended in heartbreak.

But now, the Phillies will try to get over the hump once again as pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Wednesday in Clearwater, Florida, to prepare for the 2024 season.

Here's everything you need to know about the Phillies' betting odds to win the World Series and more entering the 2024 season.

MLB World Series odds

Two years removed from their World Series appearance in the 2022 season, the Phillies are +1500 ($10 bet wins $150) to bring John Middleton his trophy back.

The Phillies are ranked as the third-shortest odds in the National League to win the World Series. The team's main competition in the NL -- the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves -- are ranked first and second.

The Dodgers are the favorite to win the World Series at +320 and the Braves are +450.

National League odds

Like the World Series odds, the Phillies are once again behind the Dodgers and Braves.

Philly is +800 to win the pennant, while the Dodgers are the betting favorite at +165 and the Braves are +250.

The Phillies have largely had a quiet offseason outside of re-signing Aaron Nola, but the Dodgers made two massive additions by signing 2023 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

NL East odds

Even though the Phillies made the playoffs the past two seasons, they haven't won the NL East since 2011. Over that time, the Braves, Washington Nationals and New York Mets have all won the division at least once.

The Braves have won it six straight seasons and are the favorite to do so again at -290.

The Phillies are +330 to win the division, while the Mets are +1200, the Miami Marlins are +2700 and the Nationals are +12000.

Phillies win total

As of Wednesday, the Phillies' regular season win total is listed at 89.5 (-110).

The Phillies just went over that line last year with 90 wins. They've only gone over 89.5 wins five times since 2000.

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.