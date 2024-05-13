Philadelphia Parking Authority starts ticketing cars illegally parked on sidewalks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Parking Authority will start ticketing cars that block sidewalks or ADA-accessible curbs across the city Monday, as part of an enhanced enforcement campaign first announced earlier this year.

In conjunction with the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley, the PPA's latest "quality of life" initiative aims to stop illegal parking that "seriously impedes access and the free movement of people with disabilities." As part of the initiative, the two organizations rolled out a series of PSAs in April that highlight the struggles people with disabilities face as they navigate and travel around the city of Philadelphia.

"The goal is really for them to humanize and show people when you think it's not a big deal, but when you see who it affects it matters," Rich Lazer, executive director of the PPA, told CBS News Philadelphia back in March.

The parking authority started issuing warning notices on April 29, and on May 13, the PPA will begin issuing fines ranging from $51 to $76.

Lazer also said that the agency is looking to add 30 officers to tackle the illegal parking issue specifically.